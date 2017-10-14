Tottenham striker Harry Kane has received the English Premier League Player of the Month for September award.

Kane scored six times in four top-flight matches for Spurs during the month, with two goals coming in each of theaway victories at Everton, West Ham and Huddersfield.

The 24-year-old was not just prolific in the Premier League.

He scored goals for England in the World Cup Qualifiers, taking his overall tally for September to 13 in eight matches.

Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola got the Premier League Manager of the Month award.

The Spaniard guided Man City to four wins from four in the month, scoring 17 goals without conceding any.