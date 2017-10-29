Stakeholders in the Nigerian tourism sector have called on government at all levels to partner the private sector in tapping the untapped resources of the nation’s tourist sites.

TVC News Correspondent, Kazeem Olowe reports that in developed countries of the world and some African countries, tourism is a big business and creates employment opportunities for many people.

Aside from direct jobs at the sites, those in the hospitality business such as hotels and restaurants also make a lot of money through the influx of tourists.

As a monolithic economy, Some Nigerians are advising the government to show commitment and partner the private sector in building the sector.

They also suggested better ways of handling tourism business in the country and challenged Nigerians to believe in their own, instead of travelling outside the country for leisure.

The tourists claimed that the country is losing billions of dollars annually due to lack of focus on the sector, noting that it could be a money spinner if given desired attention.