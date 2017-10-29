Home Business Stakeholders call for development of Nigeria’s tourism sector
Stakeholders call for development of Nigeria’s tourism sector
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Stakeholders call for development of Nigeria’s tourism sector

0
0
now viewing

Stakeholders call for development of Nigeria’s tourism sector

Seized-rice-by-Customs--TVC
now playing

Customs uncovers illegal dump site in Ogun, seizes more than N30m goods

now playing

Stakeholders call for strengthening of Education regulatory bodies

adewole-health-minister -TVC
now playing

Nigerians have a lot to gain from traditional institutions, says Adewole

now playing

Bayelsa Speaker visits State Ecumenical Centre, commends Gov. Dickson

now playing

Taraba speaker confident state will lead WAEC Exams

Image result for Stakeholders call for development of Nigeria's tourism sectorStakeholders in the Nigerian tourism sector have called on government at all levels to partner the private sector in tapping the untapped resources of the nation’s tourist sites.

TVC News Correspondent, Kazeem Olowe reports that  in developed countries of the world and some African countries, tourism is a big business and creates employment opportunities for many people.

Aside from direct jobs at the sites, those in the hospitality business such as hotels and restaurants also make a lot of money through the influx of tourists.

As a monolithic economy, Some Nigerians are advising the government to show commitment and partner the private sector in building the sector.

 

They also suggested better ways of handling tourism business in the country and challenged Nigerians to believe in their own, instead of travelling outside the country for leisure.

 

The tourists claimed that the country is losing billions of dollars annually due to lack of focus on the sector, noting that it could be a money spinner if given desired attention.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Seized-rice-by-Customs--TVC

Customs uncovers illegal dump site in Ogun, seizes more than N30m goods

TVCN 0

Stakeholders call for strengthening of Education regulatory bodies

TVCN 0
adewole-health-minister -TVC

Nigerians have a lot to gain from traditional institutions, says Adewole

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close