Home News Subpoena : Jonathan asks for N1bn to attend Metuh’s trial
Subpoena : Jonathan asks for N1bn to attend Metuh’s trial
News
Nigeria
0

Subpoena : Jonathan asks for N1bn to attend Metuh’s trial

0
0
Goodluck-Jonathan-Olisa-Metuh-TVCNews
now viewing

Subpoena : Jonathan asks for N1bn to attend Metuh’s trial

NAICOM-TVCNews
now playing

NAICOM workers embark on warning strike

PDP-Muhammadu-Buhari-TVCNews
now playing

PDP calls for Buhari's probe over Lawal, Oke's sack

now playing

Domino a rock and roll legend dies at 89

Census-Nigeria
now playing

National Population Commission denies report of plans for census in 2018

Ogoniland-Clean-up-tvcnews
now playing

Group urges FG to live up to promise of Ogoni cleanup

Image result for Jonathan asks for N1bn to appear at Metuh's trialFormer President Goodluck Jonathan says the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja should set aside the subpoena ordering him to appear in court as a witness in the trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Olisa Metuh.

Instead, ex-President Jonathan says Metuh should deposit with the court, the sum of N1bn to cover travel expenses for himself and his security personnel from his home town, Otuoke, in Bayelsa State, to Abuja.

Jonathan says the money is also to cover the time that he might spend appearing before the court as President of Nigeria between 2010 and 2015.

Following separate applications by Metuh, Justice Okon Abang had issued two separate subpoenas ordering Jonathan and the detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, to appear in court on Tuesday.

Justice Abang had while ordering Jonathan to appear in court directed the court bailiff to ensure the service of the suboena on him within five days.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
PDP-Muhammadu-Buhari-TVCNews

PDP calls for Buhari’s probe over Lawal, Oke’s sack

TVCN 0
Census-Nigeria

National Population Commission denies report of plans for census in 2018

TVCN 0
Ogoniland-Clean-up-tvcnews

Group urges FG to live up to promise of Ogoni cleanup

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close