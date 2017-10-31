Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja should set aside the subpoena ordering him to appear in court as a witness in the trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Olisa Metuh.

Instead, ex-President Jonathan says Metuh should deposit with the court, the sum of N1bn to cover travel expenses for himself and his security personnel from his home town, Otuoke, in Bayelsa State, to Abuja.

Jonathan says the money is also to cover the time that he might spend appearing before the court as President of Nigeria between 2010 and 2015.

Following separate applications by Metuh, Justice Okon Abang had issued two separate subpoenas ordering Jonathan and the detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, to appear in court on Tuesday.

Justice Abang had while ordering Jonathan to appear in court directed the court bailiff to ensure the service of the suboena on him within five days.