The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved three spots up in the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

Nigeria’s win over Zambia wasn’t factored into the calculations for the rankings for September, with FIFA giving the Eagles point for the win and the draw picked up against Cameroon.

However they are still 5th in Africa behind Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal and Congo DR who are ranked as Africa’s top teams going by their global ranking of 28th, 30th, 32th and 35th respectively.

England moved up three places to 12th in the world Ranking as Germany retained their grip on top spot.

Gareth Southgate’s side booked their place at the World Cup finals during October and have been rewarded by leapfrogging Wales, Mexico and Colombia.

The top 6 is unchanged as Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium and Poland come after Germany in that order.