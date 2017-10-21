Home News Survivors of Plateau attacks recount ‘harrowing’ ordeal
Survivors of Plateau attacks recount 'harrowing' ordeal
Nigeria
Survivors of Plateau attacks recount ‘harrowing’ ordeal

Image result for Survivors of Plateau attack narrate ordealVictims of last Sunday’s gunmen attack on a community in Plateau central Nigeria have Narrated their Ordeal during and after the unfortunate event.

The gun men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen stormed Inkidonro community in Bassa local government area of Plateau state, killing 29 people badly injuring others, while also destroying properties in their wake.

The survivors who are currently receiving Medical attention at a local hospital in the community said their escape from the attackers was nothing short of a miracle.

Speaking in an interview with TVC News, one of the survivors, Zubairu, 35, said the attackers hacked many people to death and set the entire village ablaze. “When the attackers started hacking their victims, the lucky ones including, myself ran, and when it was dark we came back to the village and discovered all our houses were burnt down” he said.

Another survivor, Baba Alhaji Musa, said they were fasting when the attackers numbering about sixty stormed their village and ordered everyone to assemble. He said within minutes many people were hacked down, even as the attackers went to house-to-house, looting and setting buildings ablaze. “Shockingly, most of the attackers are people we know and interacted with for a long time,” he said.

 

