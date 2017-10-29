Home News Taraba speaker confident state will lead WAEC Exams
Image result for Taraba speaker confident state will lead WAEC ExamsSpeaker, Taraba State House Of Assembly, Hon. Abel Peter and other Stakeholders in Sarduana Local Government area have charged the newly recruited 3,000 teachers to key into the Governor Ishaku’s vision to reposition secondary school education in the state.

Speaking at the colourful ceremony in honour of the newly recruited teachers in Sarduana Local Government, the Speaker applauded Governor Darius Ishaku for attracting development to the area, mentioning the recent approval of the hydroelectric power project by the Federal Government as another plus.

He explained that their success has no political undertone but that they should work harder to reposition the state’s education sector in line with government policy.

Community leaders who spoke at the occasion thanked the governor for laying a good foundation for the development of the state.

Representatives of the successful candidates who spoke at the occasion assured the stakeholders that they will be good ambassadors of Taraba State at all times.

The stakeholders urged governor Ishaku not to relent in his desire to take education to greater heights IN Taraba State.

