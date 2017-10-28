Home Sports Tennis : Martina Hingis ends career on losing note
Tennis : Martina Hingis ends career on losing note
Sports
Tennis
0

Tennis : Martina Hingis ends career on losing note

0
0
martina-hingis-TVCNews
now viewing

Tennis : Martina Hingis ends career on losing note

Martial-TVCNews
now playing

EPL : Man. Utd edge Tottenham 1-0 at Old Trafford

South-Korea-says-North-Koreas-recent-threat-is-not-helpful
now playing

South Korea says will accept release of South Korean fishing boat from North Korea

Barnaby-Joyce-TVCNews
now playing

Australian court rules deputy PM ineligible for parliament

Border-Wall-TVCNews
now playing

Trump's border wall promise sees first tangible signs

Lotto-agents-waiting-for-stakers-TVCNews
now playing

Job creation : ULC President Ajaero urges govt. to support lotto agencies

Martina Hingis ended her career on a losing note when the retiring Swiss great and her partner Chan Yung-jan of Taiwan were beaten 6-4, 7-6 by Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova in a WTA Finals doubles semi-final.

Hingis announced on Thursday that she was hanging up her racket for a third and final time following this week’s event, bringing an end to an illustrious career that has garnered 25 grand slam wins — five in singles, 20 in doubles.

Despite the defeat, Hingis will go out on at least one high after the WTA confirmed on Friday that the Swiss had secured the year-end number one ranking in women’s doubles alongside Chan after the pair won nine titles in 2017, including the U.S. Open.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Martial-TVCNews

EPL : Man. Utd edge Tottenham 1-0 at Old Trafford

TVCN 0

World cup price money increased to $400m by FIFA

TVCN 0

MFM to begin preparation for new season

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close