Martina Hingis ended her career on a losing note when the retiring Swiss great and her partner Chan Yung-jan of Taiwan were beaten 6-4, 7-6 by Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova in a WTA Finals doubles semi-final.

Hingis announced on Thursday that she was hanging up her racket for a third and final time following this week’s event, bringing an end to an illustrious career that has garnered 25 grand slam wins — five in singles, 20 in doubles.

Despite the defeat, Hingis will go out on at least one high after the WTA confirmed on Friday that the Swiss had secured the year-end number one ranking in women’s doubles alongside Chan after the pair won nine titles in 2017, including the U.S. Open.