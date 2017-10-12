Report of the test carried out on suspected cases of Monkeypox disease outbreak in Nigeria will be out on Friday.

The Director, African Centre of Excellence for Genomic of infectious Diseases, Professor Christian Happi made the disclosure while speaking on the efforts of the federal government on the outbreak.

The centre was contracted by the federal government to carry out test on suspected Monkeypox cases.

Professor Happi who said the report will explain if the disease is indeed Monkeypox or something different added that the centre is working closely with the minister of health Professor Isaac Adewole and the National Centre for Disease Control.

He said the Centre is analysing samples from Ekiti, Lagos and Bayelsa states and will provide the primary report, while the report expected from Dakar in Senegal would be secondary.

Seven states of the federation have reported suspected cases of Monkeypox disease.