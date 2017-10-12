Home News Test results of suspected Monkeypox infections to be out on Friday
Test results of suspected Monkeypox infections to be out on Friday
News
Nigeria
0

Test results of suspected Monkeypox infections to be out on Friday

0
0
now viewing

Test results of suspected Monkeypox infections to be out on Friday

now playing

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC
now playing

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

now playing

Dollar stays low as stocks cheer latest record streak

now playing

Violence is exacerbating malnutrition in Mali – UNICEF

now playing

Nigeria to deepen collaboration with WHO

Monkey-pox-TVCNewsReport of the test carried out on suspected cases of Monkeypox disease outbreak in Nigeria will be out on Friday.

The Director, African Centre of Excellence for Genomic of infectious Diseases, Professor Christian Happi made the disclosure while speaking on the efforts of the federal government on the outbreak.

The centre was contracted by the federal government to carry out test on suspected Monkeypox cases.

Professor Happi who said the report will explain if the disease is indeed Monkeypox or something different added that the centre is working closely with the minister of health Professor Isaac Adewole and the National Centre for Disease Control.

He said the Centre is analysing samples from Ekiti, Lagos and Bayelsa states and will provide the primary report, while the report expected from Dakar in Senegal would be secondary.

Seven states of the federation have reported suspected cases of Monkeypox disease.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

TVCN 0
Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

TVCN 0

NAPTIP seeks partnership with Bayelsa Govt. to halt human trafficking

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close