East Africa Three dead as results from Kenya's presidential rerun trickle in
East Africa
International
Image result for Results from Kenyan presidential rerun begin to trickle inResults of Kenya’s presidential election re-run started to trickle in on Friday, as electoral officials across the country worked to tally the ballots that were cast.

Meanwhile, At least three persons have been confirmed dead following clashes between groups of men and police in Kenya’s western city of Kisumu and Homa Bay.

One of the fatalities was a man who was shot in his thigh and bled to death. Another victim was brought to the mortuary by rescue workers and a third person was also confirmed dead, though the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s electoral board, the IEBC says voter turnout during the poll was low and voting was suspended in several areas due largely to security related issues.

Chairman of the body says voting in these areas will resume on October the 28th.

 

