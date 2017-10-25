Three tiers of government share N558bn

The Federal, State and Local governments have shared the sum of N558.1bn (Five hundred and fifty eight point one) billion naira for the month of September.

Gross statutory revenue for September was four hundred and twenty four billion naira, lower than the previous month’s figure by one hundred and twenty seven billion.

Revenue from export sales grew owing to a rise in crude production, but average crude prices declined to forty six dollars twenty nine cents.

The excess crude account’s balance stands at two point three billion dollars.