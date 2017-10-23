Home Business Tillerson calls for improved relationship between Saudi Arabia, Iraq
Image result for Tillerson calls for improved relationship between Saudi Arabia, IraqU.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, reiterates the improvement of relationships between Saudi Arabia and Iraq as an important positive influence on the situation of the Middle East.

Tillerson who made this remarks at a press conference in Riyadh during his visit to Saudi Arabia also reiterated the urge for Gulf countries to be united again.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iraq after the country invaded Kuwait in 1990.

Though the diplomatic relationship was restored in 2004, but Saudi Arabia didn’t reopen its embassy in Iraq until 2015.

In recent months, the two countries’ relationships have improved as Iraqi Shi’ite leader Muqtada al-Sadr visited Saudi Arabia.

The two countries also opened air links with each other, and reopened their land border which had been closed for over 27 years.

