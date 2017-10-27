Home America Trump orders releases of documents related to J.F.K.’s assassination
Trump orders releases of documents related to J.F.K.'s assassination
President Donald Trump has ordered the unveiling of 2,800 documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The White House says remaining records with redactions would be released “on a rolling basis” in the coming weeks.

While Kennedy was killed over half a century ago, the document file included material from investigations from the 1970s and 1990s.

Academics who have studied Kennedy’s slaying on Nov. 22, 1963, during a motorcade in Dallas said they expected the final batch of files to offer no major new details on why Lee Harvey Oswald gunned down the Democratic president.

They also feared that the final batch of more than 5 million total pages on the Kennedy assassination held in the National Archives would do little to quell long-held conspiracy theories that the 46-year-old president’s killing was organized by the Mafia, by Cuba, or a cabal of rogue agents.

