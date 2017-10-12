President Donald Trump’s next big war might be to challenge media licenses of news networks he feels are filing unfavorable reports about him and his administration.

He has taken aim at NBC after the network reported he wanted to boost America’s nuclear arsenal almost tenfold.

NBC also angered the White House last week when it reported the secretary of state Rex Tillerson had called Mr Trump a moron.

According to NBC News, the president told a top-level meeting at the Pentagon in July he wanted to dramatically increase the American stockpile of atomic missiles.

He reportedly made the request after seeing a downward-sloping curve on a briefing slide charting the steady reduction in US nuclear weapons since the 1960s.