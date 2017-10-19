President Donald Trump says a claim that he made insensitive remarks to the recently bereaved widow of a soldier is “totally fabricated”.

President Trump was reacting to Congresswoman Frederica Wilson that he told Myeshia Johnson, the wife of the late Sgt La David Johnson, : “He knew what he was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway.”

Sgt La David Johnson was among four US special service soldiers killed in Niger by Islamist militants this month.

Before this latest controversy, President Trump had already been criticised for not contacting the families of the dead servicemen right after the fatal ambush on the 4th of October.