Home America Trump’s border wall promise sees first tangible signs
Trump’s border wall promise sees first tangible signs
America
International
0

Trump’s border wall promise sees first tangible signs

0
0
Border-Wall-TVCNews
now viewing

Trump’s border wall promise sees first tangible signs

Barnaby-Joyce-TVCNews
now playing

Australian court rules deputy PM ineligible for parliament

Lotto-agents-waiting-for-stakers-TVCNews
now playing

Job creation : ULC President Ajaero urges govt. to support lotto agencies

now playing

Gigaba's mid-term budget speech boosts investor confidence – S.A. govt

Guptas-TVCNews
now playing

FBI opens investigation into U.S. links South Africa's Guptas

now playing

Naira Scarcity hits Interbank market as overnight lending rises

Nine months after President Donald Trump took office, the first tangible signs of progress on one of the central promises of his campaign have appeared along the U.S. border near Tijuana in Mexico.

Just metres from Baja California, eight towering chunks of concrete and steel stand as high as 30 feet tall against the sky, possible models for what Trump has promised will one day be a solid wall extending the full length of the southern border, from California to Texas.

Currently, 654 miles of the 1,900-mile border with Mexico is fenced, with single, double or triple fences.

Trump’s border wall has proven to be an unpopular issue with Mexico, especially as the U.S. president has vowed to make the Latin American country pay for construction.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Barnaby-Joyce-TVCNews

Australian court rules deputy PM ineligible for parliament

TVCN 0

Gigaba’s mid-term budget speech boosts investor confidence – S.A. govt

TVCN 0
Guptas-TVCNews

FBI opens investigation into U.S. links South Africa’s Guptas

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close