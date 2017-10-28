Nine months after President Donald Trump took office, the first tangible signs of progress on one of the central promises of his campaign have appeared along the U.S. border near Tijuana in Mexico.

Just metres from Baja California, eight towering chunks of concrete and steel stand as high as 30 feet tall against the sky, possible models for what Trump has promised will one day be a solid wall extending the full length of the southern border, from California to Texas.

Currently, 654 miles of the 1,900-mile border with Mexico is fenced, with single, double or triple fences.

Trump’s border wall has proven to be an unpopular issue with Mexico, especially as the U.S. president has vowed to make the Latin American country pay for construction.