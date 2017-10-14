Home America Trump’s decision to decertify Iran nuclear deal will create “instability” – Experts
Trump's decision to decertify Iran nuclear deal will create "instability" – Experts
Trump’s decision to decertify Iran nuclear deal will create “instability” – Experts

Trump’s decision to decertify Iran nuclear deal will create “instability” – Experts

Image result for Trump move to influence other regions - ExpertsExperts have said U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to decertify the Iran nuclear deal will create “instability” in the international community.

They say In addition, Trump’s move will cast profound influence on the international situation in other regions, like in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Trump announced on Friday that he had decided not to certify Iran’s compliance with the landmark deal reached in 2015.

He also threatened that he may terminate the nuclear deal at any time.

 

