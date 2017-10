TVC Communications launches new Lagos radio station 102.3 Max FM

TVC Communications, operators of TVC Entertainment, TVC News, and Adaba FM, has launched a new hit music radio station, 102.3 Max FM, which replaces Radio Continental.

102.3 MAX FM was launched at a spectacular event in Lagos city last night at the Federal Palace Hotel among an audience of hundreds of celebrities and VIP’s from the advertising and entertainment industries.

Radio Continental switched seamlessly last night at 10pm to become 102.3 MAX FM which is aimed at a 15-34 year old audience and promises to play non-stop hit music for the young people of Lagos.

Max FM isn’t just about the music, as listeners can look forward to winning amazing prizes as the station promises to be the home of the biggest and most attractive giveaways on radio.

It was also announced that TVC Communications would replace Continental Broadcasting Services as the trading name of the group business units.

Speaking at the launch event, Andrew Hanlon, CEO, 102.3 Max FM and TVC Communications, said, “Earlier this year I promised our audience and advertisers that we would embark on an aggressive plan to improve programming and content across all platforms to boost ratings and increase revenue. The launch of 102.3 Max FM is further proof of our intent”

Hanlon added, “102.3 Max FM is just part of our story of continued heavy investment in TV and radio programming services which, we believe, will attract greater audiences and propel our stations to the top of advertiser schedules.”

“We have radically enhanced the sound quality of our signal, acquired the most advanced music playlist systems available, hired the best on-air and production staff and commissioned a jingle and ID package from one of the best production houses in the world to give Max 102.3 a unique, high quality sound, which we know, listeners and advertisers will love.”

Part of the new station line-up includes the well-known presenters Murphy Ijemba and Shine Begho, alongside former RadioContinental favorites including, Wale Pow Pow and the hugely popular “Wetin Dey” programme. Former Radio Continental veteran broadcaster Jones Husen is also set to continue to wow bigger audiences as he now moves to the award-winning daily current affairs programme “Journalists’ Hangout” on TVC Entertainment. Husen will also guest-present the current affairs programme This Morning on TVC News.