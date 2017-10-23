British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson says a military option must remain on the table in dealing with North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Johnson who gave a wide-ranging speech at Chatham House says he believes the deal between Western powers and Iran to curb its nuclear programme will survive despite the United States’ decision not to recertify the deal.

“I don’t think anybody could conceivably want a military solution to this problem,” Johnson said at a speech in London.

“And yet clearly… the possibility of some kind of military option… that possibility must at least theoretically be maintained on the table.”

Asked about UK Russia relations, Johnson described it as difficult.