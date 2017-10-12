Home International U.N. urges Suu Kyi to halt violence against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims
U.N. urges Suu Kyi to halt violence against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims
U.N. urges Suu Kyi to halt violence against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims

U.N. urges Suu Kyi to halt violence against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims

The United Nations human rights office has urged Aung San Suu Kyi to halt the violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the country.

Director of UN’s Asia and Pacific region human rights office, Jyoti Sanghera, expressed concern that displaced Rohingya refugees who have fled to neighboring Bangladesh might be imprisoned or detained on their return to Myanmar, where she said they lacked citizenship status or any other civil and political rights.

The development came a day after the world body declared that it remained on “full alert” for a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims as reports indicated a sharp rise in their flight from the Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh border guards have reported more than 11,000 Rohingya refugees crossing into their country from Myanmar, in a sudden surge.

A massive cholera immunisation campaign began on Tuesday, near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, aimed at protecting newly-arrived Rohingya and host communities from the disease, which can be deadly.

More than half a million Rohingya have fled Myanmar, after insurgent attacks on security forces, triggered a violent government crackdown.

