Home Asia U.S., Japan, South Korea hold trilateral talks on North Korea’s missile programme
U.S., Japan, South Korea hold trilateral talks on North Korea’s missile programme
Asia
International
0

U.S., Japan, South Korea hold trilateral talks on North Korea’s missile programme

0
0
Part-HKG-Hkg10182585-TVCNews
now viewing

U.S., Japan, South Korea hold trilateral talks on North Korea’s missile programme

171005103015-catalonia-flags-full-169-TVCNews
now playing

Catalan Parliament to decide on Spain's direct rule attempt on Thursday

Jammeh-Gambia-TVCNews
now playing

Gambian activists launch campaign to bring Jammeh to justice

Zero-Emission-Bus-TVCNews
now playing

12 major cities to buy only zero emissions buses from 2025

pollution-London-678x381-TVCNews
now playing

London introduces vehicle pollution levy

Nigerian Ports Authority
now playing

Port agencies, operators hold consultations on ease of doing business

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has held trilateral talks with Japan and South Korea, to discuss North Korea’s missile programme.

Mattis’ visit comes just weeks before Donald Trump’s first visit to Asia as president.

Japanese defence minister said during the meeting that the threat from Pyongyang has grown to a serious and critical level.

North Korea is working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

It has so far ignored all calls to rein in its weapons programmes which it conducts in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
171005103015-catalonia-flags-full-169-TVCNews

Catalan Parliament to decide on Spain’s direct rule attempt on Thursday

TVCN 0
Jammeh-Gambia-TVCNews

Gambian activists launch campaign to bring Jammeh to justice

TVCN 0
Zero-Emission-Bus-TVCNews

12 major cities to buy only zero emissions buses from 2025

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close