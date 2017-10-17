Home America U.S. not ruling out direct talks with Pyongang – Official
Image result for U.S. not ruling out direct talks with Pyongyang - OfficialThe United States is not ruling out the eventual possibility of direct talks with North Korea.

Dropping the hint was Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan after he had a briefing with Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Shinsuke Sugiyama, in Tokyo this Tuesday.

But Sullivan warned that the U.S. and its allies must be prepared for the worst in case diplomacy failed.

Sullivan and Sugiyama will travel to South Korea where they will hold a trilateral meeting. The visit comes ahead of an expected trip to the region by President Donald Trump next month.

