Ugandan police ban protest against presidential age limit removal
Ugandan police ban protest against presidential age limit removal

Image result for Ugandan police ban protest against presidential age limit removalUgandan police have banned demonstrations over plans to remove presidential age limits, seen as paving the way for President Yoweri Museveni to serve a sixth term in office.

A bill removing the age limit for the president was introduced in parliament last month, and MPs are currently holding consultations with ordinary Ugandans to seek their views.

In Uganda, opposition demonstrations are routinely denied permission, meaning any rally is considered illegal.

On Tuesday night police fired teargas and rubber bullets at a crowd of hundreds of opposition supporters protesting the age limit bill.

The current curbs would prevent Museveni, in charge for the last three decades, from running for a sixth consecutive term in 2021.

