UK returns $85m Malabu fund to Nigeria
UK returns $85m Malabu fund to Nigeria

Image result for 85 million dollarsThe Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has said Government has recovered $85million Malabu fund from the United Kingdom .

Speaking at the Agenda for Pre-Global Forum on Asset Recovery Consultative Meeting in Abuja Malami also revealed that Government negotiating with Switzerland on the return of $331 million recovered from the family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

According to him, the Civil Society Organizations will be involved in the monitoring of the utilization of the funds to ensure that the money is not mismanage or re-loot

