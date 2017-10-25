Home International UN reiterates need for quality education for Children
Image result for 2017 UN Day Celebration: Calls for quality education for Nigerian Children emphasizedThe Director, United Nations Information Centre, Roland Kayencha emphasized the call for quality education for children as the world marks the 2017 United Nations Day celebration.

Kayencha who disclosed this in Osogbo said children as future of the world must be well nurtured to guide them against extremism and any form of social vices.

Represented by Bolanle Olumeko, Kayencha said achieving total and global peace and harmony is dependent on proper care given to the children by both parents and teachers.

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola advocated support of stakeholders, philanthropists, religious and nongovernmental organizations in education delivery to children to widen their horizon and for better output.

24th of October  every year is celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948 while the United Nations General Assembly in 1971 recommended that the day be observed by Member States as a public holiday.

This is the first time , United Nations day is celebrated in Osun State.

 

 

 

 

