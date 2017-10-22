The Vice- Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof Friday Okonofua has charged the Nigerian government to formulate policies that can address medical tourism.’

Okonofua who gave the charge at a news conference described the way many Nigerians seek medical treatment abroad as sheer waste of fund.

He said the country has more than enough facilities to attend to medical needs of Nigerians.

Okonufua noted that eighty percent of sicknesses affecting Nigerians can be treated at the primary health care level.