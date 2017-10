Twenty seven vehicles with unpaid duties estimated at N342m have been seized by the Nigerian Customs.

The Hilux pickup vehicles are suspected to have been smuggled into the country.

They were evacuated from two open car stands in Abuja.

The customs Service has given the owners time to provide duty clearance documents or forfeit the cars to government.

The agency adds that it is soon to hold bilateral talks with the Turkish government to stop illegal arms importation into the country.