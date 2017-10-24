Home News UPDATE : President Buhari receives report on Maina’s reinstatement
Image result for UPDATE : President Buhari receives report on Maina's reinstatementPresident Muhammadu Buhari now has the report he requested about the recalled pension reform former boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation,Winifred Oyo-Ita submitted the report on Monday, same day President Buhari asked for it.

Presidential media assistant, Garba Shehu says other reports on the issue are being awaited, as Oyo-Ita’s is being studied.

Maina’s secret recall to Federal Civil Service came as a shock to many who have been following his story.

He was dismissed four years ago for absconding from duty, after he was accused of taking part in a 100 billion naira pension fraud.

