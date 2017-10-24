President Muhammadu Buhari now has the report he requested about the recalled pension reform former boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation,Winifred Oyo-Ita submitted the report on Monday, same day President Buhari asked for it.

Presidential media assistant, Garba Shehu says other reports on the issue are being awaited, as Oyo-Ita’s is being studied.

Maina’s secret recall to Federal Civil Service came as a shock to many who have been following his story.

He was dismissed four years ago for absconding from duty, after he was accused of taking part in a 100 billion naira pension fraud.