The United Kingdom has launched super priority visa service in Nigeria to allow customers to process their applications within 24 hours.

In a statement posted on its website, the British high commission said the new service was brought up to particularly meet the needs of those requiring urgent traveling service. The statement said Paul Arkwright, British high commissioner to Nigeria, hailed the introduction of the super priority visa service in Nigeria.“I am pleased to see the super priority visa service being launched in Nigeria,” he said.

“This comes with an additional cost but is designed to give greater flexibility to our customers and underlines our strong commitment to improving the visa services we offer. “We expect this new service to be particularly useful for business. We understand that business opportunities and urgent requirements can arise at very short notice.

“We recognise this and want to facilitate such travel to the UK with this new super-fast service.”