Home Health W.H.O removes Mugabe as goodwill ambassador after global pressure
W.H.O removes Mugabe as goodwill ambassador after global pressure
Health
International
Southern Africa
0

W.H.O removes Mugabe as goodwill ambassador after global pressure

0
0
now viewing

W.H.O removes Mugabe as goodwill ambassador after global pressure

now playing

Buhari to jet to Niger for ECOWAS meeting on common currency

now playing

U.K.'s Johnson says military option must remain on the table with North Korea

Metuh-Jonathan-TVCNews
now playing

Metuh moves to compel Jonathan to testify in his money laundering trial

now playing

Death toll in Maiduguri suicide bombings rises to 18

Aruna-Quadri-and-Omar-Assar-TVCNews
now playing

Table Tennis : Quadri, Assar dumped out World Cup in Belgium

The World Health Organization has removed the Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe, as a goodwill ambassador following outrage among donors and rights groups at his appointment.

The W.H.O.’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made the appointment in Uruguay on Wednesday, said in a statement that he had listened to those expressing concerns.

The WHO boss had faced mounting pressure to reverse the decision, including from some of the leading voices in global public health.

In announcing the appointment, Tedros had praised Zimbabwe as a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the centre of its policies to provide health care to all.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC party had called the appointment “laughable” and “an insult”.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

U.K.’s Johnson says military option must remain on the table with North Korea

TVCN 0
Mattis-Mideast_Horo-TVCNews

U.S. defense chief begins one-week trip to Asian region

TVCN 0

Halliburton posts higher profit on North America demand

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close