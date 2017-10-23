The World Health Organization has removed the Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe, as a goodwill ambassador following outrage among donors and rights groups at his appointment.

The W.H.O.’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made the appointment in Uruguay on Wednesday, said in a statement that he had listened to those expressing concerns.

The WHO boss had faced mounting pressure to reverse the decision, including from some of the leading voices in global public health.

In announcing the appointment, Tedros had praised Zimbabwe as a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the centre of its policies to provide health care to all.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC party had called the appointment “laughable” and “an insult”.