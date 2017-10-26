The National Agency For Food And Drugs Administration And Control has said it lacks adequate laboratory facilities to conduct tests on drinks and food both those imported and those manufactured in Nigeria.

A NAFDAC representative disclosed this at a public hearing by the House adhoc committee, investigating the production and distribution of drinks manufactured by the Nigeria bottling company, and other drinks manufactured in Nigeria.

The committee chaired by Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila recalled that the House had gone through a motion that queried why NAFDAC refused to enforce the ruling of a Lagos high court which ordered it to include a

warning that the content of its drinks cannot be taken without vitamin C.

Lawmakers insisted, that it was incumbent on the national assembly to ensure that consumables in the country are healthy.

Fielding questions from lawmakers, the representative of NAFDAC argued that additives and preservatives such as; Sunset yellow, and Benzoic acid used in most drinks are safe for consumption.

But her position did not go down well with the lawmakers who interrogated the relevance of sunset, a colourant they say had been proven to cause Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

The Committee also expressed worry that benzoic content in Nigeria was 250milligram per kilogramme higher than what obtained in UK which is 150milligram at 1kilogramme.

The two day public hearing is expected to submit it’s findings to the floor of the House for further legislative action.