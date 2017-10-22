Home News Africa WHO reconsiders Mugabe’s appointment as Goodwill Ambassador
WHO reconsiders Mugabe's appointment as Goodwill Ambassador
Image result for WHO reconsiders Mugabe's appointment as Goodwill AmbassadorThe UN has said it is rethinking its appointment of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador after global health leaders described the move as unjustifiable and wrong.

The surprise announcement has attracted tons of criticisms for the World Health Organisation with the British government calling President Mugabe’s appointment surprising and disappointing, and added that it risked overshadowing the WHO’s global work.

The WHO announced the appointment at a high-level meeting on non-communicable diseases in Uruguay on Wednesday and Zimbabwe was commended as  “a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the centre of its policies to provide health care to all”.

TVCN
TVCN
