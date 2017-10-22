An advocacy group “Women Say No To Domestic Violence” has stepped up the campaign against the social conditions in Bayelsa state.

The group comprising women journalists, lawyers and civil society activists, also called on the male folk to end domestic violence in the state.

The domestic Violence Awareness Walk started from the very popular Ekeki Park area of Yenagoa.

Members of the “Women Say No To Domestic Violence” advocacy group occasionally stopped to distribute fliers to people living in the capital city.

The awareness walk of the advocacy group against domestic violence terminated at the Peace Park, Ovom-Yenagoa.

The women say for domestic violence to be brought to an end, the men have a key role to play.

Members of the “Women Say No To Domestic Violence” also called on the public to speak out against the social malady and expose perpetrators for the law to take its course.