Women Advocacy marches against domestic Violence in Yenagoa
Women Advocacy marches against domestic Violence in Yenagoa

Women Advocacy marches against domestic Violence in Yenagoa

UNIMED VC advocates good policy to address medical tourism

Ogun Pensioners commend State Govt on verification exercise

Yoruba Patriots Movement warns against monolithic unitary govt

Aare Ona Kakanfo designate promises to collaborate with govts.

TVC Communications launches new Lagos radio station 102.3 Max FM

Image result for Women Advocacy marches against domestic Violence in YenagoaAn advocacy group “Women Say No To Domestic Violence” has stepped up the campaign against the social conditions in Bayelsa state.

The group comprising women journalists, lawyers and civil society activists, also called on the male folk to end domestic violence in the state.

The domestic Violence Awareness Walk started from the very popular Ekeki Park area of Yenagoa.

Members of the “Women Say No To Domestic Violence” advocacy group occasionally stopped to distribute fliers to people living in the capital city.

The awareness walk of the advocacy group against domestic violence terminated at the Peace Park, Ovom-Yenagoa.
The women say for domestic violence to be brought to an end, the men have a key role to play.

Members of the “Women Say No To Domestic Violence” also called on the public to speak out against the social malady and expose perpetrators for the law to take its course.

