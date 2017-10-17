Home Business Workers arraigned for alleged N1m theft in Ekiti
Workers arraigned for alleged N1m theft in Ekiti
Workers arraigned for alleged N1m theft in Ekiti

Workers arraigned for alleged N1m theft in Ekiti

Ekii State Police Command  on Monday arraigned two suspects, John. Babatunde, 45 and Sunkanmi before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged stealing of N1million from their employer.

Police prosecutor Caleb Leranmo told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offence on February 21 about 100hrs at Jobufet Filling Station, Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants stole N1million, property of Akin Olasunkanmi, the director of Jobufet Oil and Gas Ltd. Leranmo said the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The defendants pleaded not guilty. Their counsel, Femi Falade, prayed the court to grant his clients bail, promising that they would not jump bail. The Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, granted the defendants bail at N500,000 with two sureties. He adjourned the case till November 24 for further hearing.

