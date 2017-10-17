Ekii State Police Command on Monday arraigned two suspects, John. Babatunde, 45 and Sunkanmi before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged stealing of N1million from their employer.

Police prosecutor Caleb Leranmo told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offence on February 21 about 100hrs at Jobufet Filling Station, Ado-Ekiti.