World cup price money increased to $400m by FIFA
Football
Sports
World cup price money increased to $400m by FIFA

World cup price money increased to $400m by FIFA

 Football ruling body, FIFA has increased the amount to be shared by 32 national teams competing at the 2018 World

 Cup to $400m (344 million euros).

The prize money at the previous edition in Brazil was $358m – $35m of which was awarded to champions Germany, with runners-up Argentina pocketing $25 million.

Countries who failed to advance beyond the group stage received $8 million. At a meeting of the FIFA council in Kolkata, world football’s governing body also approved a decision to enhance the bidding regulations for the 2026 World Cup and appointed members of the bid evaluation task force.

Dates for several upcoming FIFA tournaments, including next year’s Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, were also confirmed.
TVCN
TVCN
