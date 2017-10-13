UN Secretary-General, António Guterres reveals the world has succeeded in “keeping famine at bay” but has “not kept suffering at bay.”

Nine months after sounding the alarm, Guterres said humanitarian needs have in fact increased in the four area which were at risk of famine in Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan, and Nigeria.

The Secretary-General said prevention of conflict must be the focus of the international community and stressed the need to support the victims and survivors of conflict where it has not been resolved or prevented.