The Kwara state government has asked parents and guardians to take advantage of the ongoing immunisation to protect their children and wards against yellow fever.

An outbreak of yellow fever was discovered in Oro Ago, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state some weeks ago and the state government is already immunising children against the disease.

Special Assistant to the Kwara state governor on Media, Muideen Akorede while speaking with journalists said parents need not panic or withdraw their children from school as the immunisation has no side effect.

This is just as an education enthusiast, Bayo Babalola advised the federal government to do more in enlightening Nigerians on the type of immunisation it is giving to children.

Babalola said this on the sideline of a #7.5 million scholarship award given to public school students in Omu Aran, Irepodun local government area of Kwara state.

He said panic withdrawal of pupils by their parents from schools wouldn’t have happened, if government had given proper enlightenment on it.