Home Health Yellow Fever : Kwara state govt. steps up immunisation campaign
Yellow Fever : Kwara state govt. steps up immunisation campaign
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Yellow Fever : Kwara state govt. steps up immunisation campaign

0
0
vaccine-tvcnews
now viewing

Yellow Fever : Kwara state govt. steps up immunisation campaign

now playing

Kwara State Electoral commission organises workshop for polling officers

Nigerian Senate-TVC
now playing

Senate probes ex-pension reform boss Maina's recall to the civil service

Part-HKG-Hkg10182585-TVCNews
now playing

U.S., Japan, South Korea hold trilateral talks on North Korea's missile programme

171005103015-catalonia-flags-full-169-TVCNews
now playing

Catalan Parliament to decide on Spain's direct rule attempt on Thursday

Jammeh-Gambia-TVCNews
now playing

Gambian activists launch campaign to bring Jammeh to justice

Image result for Yellow Fever : Kwara state govt. steps up immunisation campaignThe Kwara state government has asked parents and guardians to take advantage of the ongoing immunisation to protect their children and wards against yellow fever.

An outbreak of yellow fever was discovered in Oro Ago, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state some weeks ago and the state government is already immunising children against the disease.

Special Assistant to the Kwara state governor on Media, Muideen Akorede while speaking with journalists said parents need not panic or withdraw their children from school as the immunisation has no side effect.

This is just as an education enthusiast, Bayo Babalola advised the federal government to do more in enlightening Nigerians on the type of immunisation it is giving to children.

Babalola said this on the sideline of a #7.5 million scholarship award given to public school students in Omu Aran, Irepodun local government area of Kwara state.

He said panic withdrawal of pupils by their parents from schools wouldn’t have happened, if government had given proper enlightenment on it.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Kwara State Electoral commission organises workshop for polling officers

TVCN 0
Nigerian Senate-TVC

Senate probes ex-pension reform boss Maina’s recall to the civil service

TVCN 0
Jammeh-Gambia-TVCNews

Gambian activists launch campaign to bring Jammeh to justice

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close