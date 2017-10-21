As politicians prepare for the 2019 general elections, a political group under the aegis of the Yoruba Patriots Movement is insisting that it will not agree to any form of monolithic unitary government in Nigeria but rather,

would support inclusiveness and regional integration.

The body maintained that 2019 election be thrown open to all citizens to take part instead of zoning by political parties.

It also said it is looking forward to a government that would be of great benefits to the people, adding that no section of the country should be screened out of the race.