TVC Media has an exciting opportunity for a highly experienced, ambitious and visionary Director of News to bring TVC News to the next phase of growth and development.

The successful candidate will possess a high level of editorial and management experience as a senior broadcast television news professional with an exceptional knowledge of Nigerian, African and world news / current affairs. He/she will be expected to fit seamlessly into the culture of a commercially driven media organisation and manage the planning, production and presentation of news content for TVC News. CLICK HERE TO APPLY