1800 MSMEs receive conditional grant from F.G

About 1800 business owners in Lagos are beneficiaries of a conditional grant from the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency in Nigeria.

The federal government says this will ensure sustainable economic growth and development.`

According to the agency, MSMEs represent one of the most important sub-sectors of Nigeria’s economy contributing about 48.47 percent to nominal GDP

The agency says the programme will enable micro entrepreneurs move from informal to formal sector which will create more jobs and alleviate poverty.

Share this: Tweet



