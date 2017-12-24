2017 Hajj : 41 defrauded pilgrims demand refund in Yobe

Chairman of Potiskum Local Government in Yobe state, was suspended for allegedly diverting monies paid, by 41 prospective pilgrims.

And now the defrauded pilgrims, want the government to do refund them their hard earned monies.

The men and women could not take part in the Hajj exercise for 2017 due to the non-remittance of their money to the appropriate authority by dubious council officials.

The leader of the affected intending pilgrims applauded the judiciary for promptly taking up the matter.

A female pilgrim, who could not hold back tears told TVC News that she sold bean cake everyday to raise the money which was not remitted to the pilgrims board.

After a recent court sitting, the suspended chairman of Potiskum who was accused of masterminding the fraud declined to speak with newsmen.

The forty one aggrieved pilgrims are pleading with the authorities to ease

their pain by refunding their embezzled hard-earned money