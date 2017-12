The fuel crisis across the country this year apparently did not affect the tradition of most Abuja residents traveling back home to celebrate the end of the year.

TVC News visited motor parks in Abuja to find out how Nigerians are preparations for the yuletide, and adapting to the cost of transportation.

Correspondent Tai Amodu reports that a drive around Abuja revealed that there is a lack of the usual hustle and bustle. Obviously that tradition of people emptying out of the capital city, as end of year festivities approach, is still very much observed

Abuja from the onset was a transit city, and even though, many have eventually settled down and made it home, a few days to Christmas, every year, many Nigerians feel the need to reconnect with friends and family.

But this year, a fuel crisis and a consequent astronomical increase in fuel prices, has further compounded the challenges seasonal travellers face going home.

Presently there seems to be no end to the fuel crisis, but if the recent briefing by the Group Managing Director of Nigeria’s National Oil Company, NNPC, is to be believed, the biting fuel scarcity may ease out before the end of the year.

But if it doesn’t it may leave those who travelled home under such difficult financial conditions, stranded and unable to meet up the fares needed to make the journey back to Abuja.