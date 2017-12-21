AFCON Host Cameroon must convince CAF of preparedness – Ahmad

President of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad, has reiterated his warning to Cameroon about their hosting of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ahmad insists if Cameroon is unable to organise it, CAF will strip it of its right and find a capable replacement.

Fears have grown over Cameroon’s ability to host after CAF moved it to June/July and increased the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

Cameroon’s sports minister Ismael Bidoung has been forced to deny preparations are behind schedule.

Ahmad is adamant Cameroon will have to work to convince CAF.

He again clarified that it will be down to an independent company conducting inspections to ascertain Cameroon’s preparedness.

The competition will be held in June and July 2019.