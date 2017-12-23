 Afenifere leader calls for better – TVC News Nigeria
Afenifere leader calls for better funding of education
The secretary of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural organisation, Afenifere, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa has advised the Nigerian government to increase the yearly budgetary allocation to the education sector.

Arogbofa gave the advice at a pubic lecture and award programme organised by African Education Monitor Magazine in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He noted that education should not be left alone with the government, stressing that members of the public have critical roles to play in the development of the sector.

In his speech, the publisher of the magazine. Daisi Adeterami, said under funding remains the major obstacle to the development of education sector in Nigeria.

He said a situation where Nigeria is allotting less that twelve percent of its yearly budget to education is unacceptable.

