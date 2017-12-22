 Afenifere leader calls for increase – TVC News Nigeria
Home News Afenifere leader calls for increase in Education funding
Afenifere leader calls for increase in Education funding
News
Nigeria
0

Afenifere leader calls for increase in Education funding

0
0
now viewing

Afenifere leader calls for increase in Education funding

Basorun-Seinde-Arogbofa-TVCNews
now playing

Afenifere leader calls for better funding of education

now playing

Igbo Quick Notice: Afenifere chieftain insists on restructuring

now playing

Afenifere tasks govt to stem rising unemployment, inflation rate

now playing

Ekiti 2018: Afenifere demands credible primary in APC

now playing

Afenifere harps on restructuring Nigeria

Image result for Nigerian secondary school Students

The secretary of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural organisation, Afenifere, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa has advised the Nigerian government to increase the yearly budgetary allocation to the education sector

Arogbofa gave the advice at a pubic lecture and award programme organised by African Education Monitor Magazine in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He noted that education should not be left alone with the government, stressing that members of the public have critical roles to play in the development of the sector.

In his speech, the publisher of the magazine. Daisi Adeterami, said under funding remains the major obstacle to the development of education sector in Nigeria

He said a situation where Nigeria is allotting less that twelve percent of its yearly budget to education is unacceptable.

Related Posts
Basorun-Seinde-Arogbofa-TVCNews

Afenifere leader calls for better funding of education

TVCN 0

Igbo Quick Notice: Afenifere chieftain insists on restructuring

TVCN 0

Afenifere tasks govt to stem rising unemployment, inflation rate

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close