Aisha Buhari empowers women, youths in Adamawa

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari has extended her empowerment initiative to her home state, Adamawa in the spirit of the ongoing Yuletide.Mrs Buhari distributed various empowerment materials to women, youths and vulnerable groups under the auspices of her pet project, Future Assured Women and Youth Empowerment.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports wife of the House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, wives of Nasarawa and Adamawa State governors, former Plateau State deputy governor, Pauline Tallen accompanied Mrs. Aisha Buhari to empower women, youths, the vulnerable as part of their contribution to the well being of Nigerians.

She distributed various empowerment materials that included tricycles (Keke NAPEP), sewing machines, grinding machines, noodles making machines and many other items to empower the people.

Mrs. Buhari charged beneficiaries to make good use of the materials in order to reduce poverty in the land.

She disclosed that the gesture was a payback to the people in view of the massive support given to her husband during the 2015 presidential election.

One of the organisers of the empowerment programme and chieftain of the APC, Ibrahim Waziri told our reporter that the initiative was designed to cover the entire country and assured that it would be sustained.