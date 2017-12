Ogun State government has presented 1000 copies of Certificate of Occupancy to beneficiaries of the State Home Owners Scheme as their Christmas gift from the government.

While presenting the documents which he described as the best gift of the year, the State Governor, Senator Ibukunle Amosun who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Modupe Mujota said the gift is a transferable wealth and the beneficiaries must Cherish it for life.

She urged beneficiaries to continue to perform their civic responsibilities and pay up their taxes as and when due in order to empower the government in discharging of its duties