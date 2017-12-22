Bolivian Health professionals protest against new criminal code
Doctors, in their white scrubs, faced off with police armed with riot gear and tear gas while trying to make their way to the health ministry.
They are protesting a new criminal code which would penalise professionals of several fields including architects, engineers and doctors who cause health or bodily harm through negligence or malpractice.
Meanwhile, patients in need of medical attention are facing long lines and shortages in hospitals.