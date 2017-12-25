Catholic Bishop wants govt to organise the Society

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Right Reverend Jude Arogundade, has described government policies aimed at alleviating poverty and empowering the youths towards reducing unemployment rate as misplaced priorities.

The Bishop, who spoke at the Maiden edition of the Youth Empowerment programme organised for 25 communicants of Mary Queen of Angels’ Catholic Church, Akure, said government should rather focus on organising the society.

TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that Bishop Arogundade blamed the government for its wrong priority of engaging itself in empowerment programmes, instead of organising the society.

The cleric, who emphasised that only proper organisation could bring Nigeria out of the woods, wants the government to emulate advanced countries of the world that place emphasis on the people.

The Parish Priest, Reverend Father Valentine Omolakin, who is the initiator of the project, said government alone cannot meet the people’s aspirations.

25 beneficiaries received cash and equipment worth millions of naira, after they had been trained in vocations like fabrication, laundry, decoration, fashion designing, agriculture and bead-making from nine training institutes.