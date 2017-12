The Central Bank of Nigeria is set to give out five percent interest loan to farmers for procurement of farm tools and boosting agricultural business in the country.The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele made this known during the launching of the Ogun State MITROS Rice in Abeokuta.

On his part, the Chairman of the Presidential task force on Agricultural commodity who is also the Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, said all Nigerian states have the capacity to produce rice and the country can use rice to rescue the its dwindling economy.

Governor Amosun said the state is set to walk its talk on consuming what its produces.