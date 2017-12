Coach Salisu Yusuf has assured that the two-day break granted the home based Eagles will not affect the players’ preparation for the Africa Nations Championship in January.

The players have been given the 25th and 26th to observe the Christmas holidays

Yusuf says he has mandated the 30 players jostling for positions in the team to be disciplined while on break.

He said the players had been giving their best in training to ensure they make the final squad to Morocco.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C with Rwanda, Libya and Equatorial Guinea.